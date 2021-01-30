Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Tops $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $326.23 million and approximately $217.66 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

