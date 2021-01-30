Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,494 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of REZI opened at $23.10 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.