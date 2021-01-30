Restart Energy MWAT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $4,382.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00913788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.39 or 0.04521452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

MWAT is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.