Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 127,956 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,956 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 61,944 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

