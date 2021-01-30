Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 15,521 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Incyte by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Incyte by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Incyte by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250,608 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Incyte by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.