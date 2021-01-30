Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 4,703 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Abiomed worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed stock opened at $348.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.31 and its 200 day moving average is $289.89. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

