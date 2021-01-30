Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 54,672 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,672 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Qualys worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

