Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 72,654 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NYSE:EMN opened at $98.35 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

