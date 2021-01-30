Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Sunrun worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN opened at $69.27 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $19,237,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,773 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

