Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 197,678 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of Cimarex Energy worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $42.18 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

