Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of LiveRamp worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,131 shares of company stock worth $13,456,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

