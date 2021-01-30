Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Cirrus Logic worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

