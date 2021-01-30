Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

