Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $370.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.47 and a 200 day moving average of $393.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

