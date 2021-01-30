Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 141,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 462,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 428,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

