Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 208,554 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Gentex worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gentex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 257,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gentex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Gentex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

