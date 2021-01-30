Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.04 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Science Applications International worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Science Applications International by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4,246,825.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 169,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

