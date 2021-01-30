Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,031 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of The Timken worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

