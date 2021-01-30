Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 101.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,206 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $27,478,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 164,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $141.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

