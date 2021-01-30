Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 142.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.32% of The Chemours worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 795.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

