Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,858 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Repligen worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Repligen by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 243.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $226.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

