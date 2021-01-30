Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 68,187 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 220.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,187 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.42% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

