Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Textron worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

