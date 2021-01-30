Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,427 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.