Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 262,437 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262,437 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.