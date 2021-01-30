Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,307 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.30% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.94 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

