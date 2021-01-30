Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,470 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $266,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

