Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 35,342 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,342 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of Semtech worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at $238,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.