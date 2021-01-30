Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 811 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of MSA Safety worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,707,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 196,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,934,000 after buying an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $156.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $165.63.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

