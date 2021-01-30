Revain (REV) Reaches Market Cap of $991.92 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $991.92 million and $7.46 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

