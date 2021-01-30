Reviewing OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI)

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OneSpaWorld and AVP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 1 2 0 2.67 AVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.21%. Given OneSpaWorld’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than AVP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneSpaWorld and AVP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.43 -$41.03 million $0.16 59.31 AVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AVP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpaWorld.

Risk and Volatility

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVP has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of AVP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and AVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld -98.06% -8.29% -5.26% AVP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats AVP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

About AVP

AVP, Inc. produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.