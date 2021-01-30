REVV Reaches Market Cap of $22.16 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. REVV has a total market cap of $22.16 million and $2.00 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00132988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,108.31 or 0.91443462 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,721,938 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.