Rewardiqa (REW) Price Reaches $5.46 on Top Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Rewardiqa token can currently be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00016035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $54.58 million and $373,279.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00079754 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000978 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039233 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00344862 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000221 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa Token Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a token. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

Rewardiqa Token Trading

Rewardiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.