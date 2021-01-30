Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.64 ($118.40).

Several research firms have commented on RHM. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

ETR RHM opened at €87.34 ($102.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. Rheinmetall AG has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52 week high of €101.75 ($119.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -209.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.22.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.