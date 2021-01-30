Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Update

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of YAYO stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Rideshare Rental has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Rideshare Rental had a negative net margin of 80.05% and a negative return on equity of 442.83%.

In related news, Director John Patrick O’neill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

