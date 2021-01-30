RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:RIV remained flat at $$16.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.