RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:RIV remained flat at $$16.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
