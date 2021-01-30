Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 532,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 218,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.70.

In other Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) news, insider Edward Cumming-Bruce bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.