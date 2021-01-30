RMPL Hits One Day Volume of $1,270.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. RMPL has a market cap of $637,991.83 and approximately $1,270.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00131492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066300 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,331.26 or 0.95329314 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 713,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,717 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

