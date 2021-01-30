Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RAHGF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Roan Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
About Roan Holdings Group
