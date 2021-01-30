Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RAHGF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Roan Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

About Roan Holdings Group

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

