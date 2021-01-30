Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 194.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.40% of Waters worth $61,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $264.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $276.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

