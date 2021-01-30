Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 756,989 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.60% of Masco worth $86,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

