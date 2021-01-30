Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.35% of Qorvo worth $66,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

