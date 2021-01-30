Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 110,632 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,632 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Skyworks Solutions worth $62,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,625,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. 140166 upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.58. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $188.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

