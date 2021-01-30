Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 294,921 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Capital One Financial worth $87,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,462,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,590,797 shares in the company, valued at $272,182,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

