Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 38,514 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,514 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.77% of Advance Auto Parts worth $82,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

