Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,865 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of MetLife worth $68,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

