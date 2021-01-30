Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of The Travelers Companies worth $62,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

