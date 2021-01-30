Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 325,118 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $89,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

NYSE UPS opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

