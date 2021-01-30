Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $60.18 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.27% of Qualys worth $60,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth $6,246,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 224.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Qualys by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

