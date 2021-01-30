Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $65.12 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 687.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.39% of Trimble worth $65,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,496,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $354,471.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,600.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

